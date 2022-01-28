Wind Chill Advisory in effect overnight Friday into Saturday morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to run through the state, the New York State Board of Regents approved legislation attempting to help bolster the state's vaccination numbers in children through school nurses.

This legislation was an amendment to existing law, subdivision (a) of section 64.7 of the Regulations of the Commissioner of Education, which enacted registered professional nurses the ability to administer immunizations pursuant to a non-patient-specific order issued by a licensed physician or certified nurse practitioner.