Wind Chill Advisory in effect overnight Friday into Saturday morning
February 04 2022 08:00 am
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12AM SATURDAY TO 11 AM SATURDAY…
- WHAT: Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 15 to 25 below zero.
- WHERE: In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga and Broome counties.
- WHEN: From midnight tonight to 11 AM EST Saturday.
- IMPACTS: The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY…
- WHAT: Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 15 below and 20 below zero.
- WHERE: Portions of Central and Northern Pennsylvania including Tioga (PA) county.
- WHEN: From midnight tonight to 11 AM EST Saturday.
- IMPACTS: The very cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.