Wind damages reported in the Twin Tiers; What to do when the next wind storm arrives

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Strong wind gusts ranging from 30 to 40 MPH caused multiple damages across much of the Twin Tiers.

Throughout the region, Monday evening’s wind storm resulted in a lot of falling branches and broken power lines, according to the Chemung County Executive. Over 1,000 customers in Horseheads were without power as high winds and heavy rain moved through the area.

Binghamton Meteorologist Lily Chapman gave details earlier about how residents can protect themselves during the next major wind storm.

“Particularly in higher wind situations where branches and everything is going down, you’re gonna want to stay away from trees,” Lily said. “And even while driving, especially higher profile vehicles, maybe slow it down. And you know, if you’re in a lower profile vehicle, maybe try and stay away from those trucks that can get a little wobbly.”

Lily also advises residents to stay home as much as possible when wind speeds are dangerously high.