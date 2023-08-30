ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The windows of the historic Mark Twain Study at Elmira College were reinstalled August 30.

The windows have been getting worked on for the past few months for necessary repairs. This is just one of many restorations coming to the study ahead of its 150th Anniversary next year.

“Our job was to restore the workability of the window sashes. they’re the original window sashes and they has the original hardware on them,” said Historic Preservation Specialist Steve Jordan.

“What we did is take the sashes out, put them in a steam box. We removed the glass with steam, removed some of the paint with steam. We made, well we finished stripping with heat. We sanded them and then we made lots of repairs. they were really banged up. Then we put the glass back into a back bed of putty. We re-glazed them, primed them, painted them and so now we’re putting them in,” said Jordan.

No word on when the repairs, like painting, will be fully completed. But it’s expected that more funding will be needed.