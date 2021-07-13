Wineglass Races return October 2021

(WETM) – The Wineglass Races are returning to the Southern Tier after more than a year this fall. After the Coronavirus Pandemic, racing officials are excited to welcome runners, volunteers, and spectators back to Steuben County.

“Live in-person event, which after a year and a half of runners doing either challenges or races on their own wherever they were, it’s going to be great to have everybody back in person,” Sheila Sutton, race director of Wineglass Races, said.

Celebrating its 40th year, the Guthrie Wineglass Marathon is a destination race. A point-to-point course, the full marathon starts in Bath, NY, traveling the valley to Savona, Campbell (where the half marathon starts), onto Coopers Plains, Painted Post, and finishing on historic Market Street in Corning. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon starts at 8:15 am on Sunday, October 3 and it also serves as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

The Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon is celebrating its 11th year. The Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon starts at 7:45 am on Sunday, October 3.

As a point-to-point course, and due to safety requirements, all runners must take a bus to the start of both the full and half marathons. When registering, runners will need to choose whether they will take the bus from Pulteney Park in Bath or Tioga Ave. in Corning on race morning.

The Corelle 5K is celebrating its 10th year running! This family-friendly 5k is held Saturday, October 2.