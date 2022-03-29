BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – On Saturday, April 2nd, Elmira native and retired astronaut Eileen Collins will be signing copies of her new book, “Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars,” at Wings of Eagles Discovery Center in Big Flats.

According to the Simon and Schuster website, “Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars” is the long-awaited memoir of a trailblazer and role model who is telling her story for the first time. The book tells the story of Eileen’s achievements, including being the first female pilot and female commander of a space shuttle.

As a Twin Tiers native and Corning Community College alum, Eileen Collins has visited Wings of Eagles Discovery Center multiple times throughout her life, and one of those times was during the pandemic. The Discovery Center has a whole exhibit honoring the famed retired NASA astronaut.

“I think the title of her book is very fitting,” said Tracy Sink, President and CEO of Wings of Eagles Discovery Center. “I believe she’s trying to aspire young children to fulfill their dreams and become a technologically advanced adult.”

Fans of Eileen’s book can read all about her leadership and life lessons with the aim of inspiring others and passing on her legacy for future generations. Eileen hopes to use her experience as a leader and space explorer to inspire those who dream of growing up as astronauts and setting foot on Mars for the first time.

“Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars” can be purchased online here, though the price may vary depending on the retailer. Book signings will be held from noon to 1:30 this Saturday at the Discovery Center.