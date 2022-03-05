Wink 106 hosts its 2nd Annual Dump The Jug charity event in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Community members met at Ferrario ford on the miracle mile on Saturday, March 2022, to empty their change jugs.

Wink 106’s Scott and ally kicked off the Dump The Jug charity event at Ferrario ford on the miracle mile, helping people pour out their change into the change machine.

“I have a guy bring in his Harley fund today. All the money goes to buying the life-saving equipment and some of the programs for the Children’s Miracle Network,” said Ally Payne, Scott and Ally Morning Show, Wink 106.

One local parent Melissa Marion and her child Kaylee are dedicated to dumping their jugs and share a deep connection with the children’s miracle network.

“This event is important to us because she is Children’s Miracle Network baby,” said Melissa Marion, Attendee, Dump The Jug Event.

Every year they raise their change donation to contribute to the fundraiser.

“We try to help by donating money. Every year we try to get a little more,” said Marion.

Each year at the end of January, Marion prepares for the annual dump the jug event by asking family and friends to donate for her daughter’s jug.

“Last week was our winter break. For math assignment, Kaylee and I together we sorted all that change by nickels and dimes and pennies,” said Marion.

The Children’s Miracle Network shared that the community has rallied around the Dump The Jug since it launched.

“It was hard to get jugs in the community. It just wasn’t well known. This year the response was tremendous. We had over 50 jugs that we knew of,” said Alene Goodman, Program Director, Children’s Miracle Network.

Everyone that donated received a tee-shirt for their generosity.

This fundraiser serves as the start to their signature collaboration event for wink 106 and the Children’s Miracle Network.

“We thank everyone that donated. We’re going to see you next week for the radiothon on Wednesday, March 9th, and Thursday, March 10th. Let’s get ready to give for the kids,” said Scott Free, Scott and Ally Morning Show, Wink 106.

If you would like to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network, text “Kids” to “71231.”