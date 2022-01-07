Winter Driving Safety and Tips

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As a dusting of snow coated the Twin Tiers this morning, it was one of the first few snowfalls of the winter season. Although accumulation remained below 1-2 inches across the Twin Tiers, it caused multiple accidents on the roads and highways.

Areas across the United States recently battled extreme weather with some areas seeing even over a foot of snow and some ice making travel difficult. Although we are only seeing a few inches of snow and are not currently experiencing extreme weather, it is always important to know how to keep safe in tricky winter weather driving situations.

“[If you slide off the road] make sure you stay in your vehicle when you call 911. Don’t leave the vehicle or wander away as long as you are safe where it [your vehicle] is. Be aware if it was slippery enough for you to slide off, it is probably going to be slippery enough for other vehicles to slide off too. Never get between your vehicle and another ” said Sheriff Jim Allard of Steuben County.

It is also important to remain prepared in case you slide off the roads or the road you are on is closed. You can prepare yourself by putting an emergency kit in your car.

“We recommend people to have a go-bag in the car with them and in the go-bag, there should be extra clothes, a blanket, some sort of liquid (typically water), some sort of non-perishable food item, an emergency flag, and a way to charge your phone in your car should you be out for a long period of time” recommends Sheriff Jim Allard.