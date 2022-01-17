Winter storm creates slick roads across the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hundreds of snows were out Monday morning and afternoon clearing the roads for drivers across the Twin Tiers.

“Our crews are out working around the clock while the storm is in progress,” Community Relations Coordinator for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Maggie Baker said. “They’ll continue until all the roads are clear.”

As of Monday evening, numerous roads across the Twin Tiers, including Interstate 86, were clear for drivers. Many back roads, however, remain covered in leftover snow and ice.

The constant snowfall made it difficult for plow drivers to keep up, though residents in Corning told 18 News drivers had been out clearing the streets since Sunday night.

“They were here this [Monday] morning and I heard them late last night before we had a lot of snow,” Corning resident Denise Mandell said.

Despite the slick conditions, PENNDOT told 18 News that there have been minimal motor vehicle accidents across the Northern Tier.

“There have been some crashes here and there, but nothing that has impacted the roadways [that would] shut them down,” Baker said.

Still, officials are reminding anyone hitting the roads Monday evening to take it slow and keep an eye out for snow plows and give them plenty of room to clear the streets.