AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 4TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 4TH: 15°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:27 PM

Active weather continues this morning as our winter storm is still impacting the region. Currently, we are seeing snow across the Twin Tiers with a wintry mix in portions of Bradford county. A gradual changeover to all snow across the Twin Tiers will occur this morning. Accumulating snow is expected to continue today. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of the Twin Tiers this morning. For Tioga (PA), the warning expires at 10:00am while the rest of the warnings go until 3:00pm this afternoon.

The snow starts to become snow showers by the late morning and early afternoon. This will result in additional accumulation of about a general 1-3 inches with the higher accumulation being in the higher elevation areas. Our winter storm starts to depart in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Travel impacts are being felt across the Twin Tiers from the snow and wintry mix. Please be cautious this morning as the snow continues.

Winds turn in favor of some lake-effect mainly off the Finger Lakes tonight into tomorrow morning. High pressure builds in this weekend with decreasing cloud cover Saturday and some sunshine for the afternoon. Saturday will be a cold day with temperatures only rising into the teens with overnight lows in the negatives. Quiet weather continues into the beginning and the middle of the workweek with just some stubborn cloud cover sticking around. Temperatures also rebound this week with us getting back into the 30s. Our next chance for snow showers is Thursday with a cold front moving through.

Have a great day and stay safe!

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX AND SNOW TO SNOW AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 21 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 19 LOW: -5

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 12

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter