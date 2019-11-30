Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories issued for Sunday & Monday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY…

WHAT…Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

WHERE…Yates, Seneca, and Schuyler counties.

WHEN…A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area Sunday morning and continue through the daytime hours. The wintry mix then changes to all snow after midnight Sunday night and could be heavy at times through the day Monday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest period of snow is expected to occur later Sunday night into Monday. Snowfall rates should reach around 1 inch per hour at times. Temperatures hover in the upper 20s to lower 30s through the event.

WHAT…Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Wyoming counties. In new york, Southern Cayuga, Chemung, Tompkins and Tioga counties.

WHEN… A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area Sunday morning, and continue through the daytime hours. The wintry mix then changes to all snow after midnight Sunday night and could be heavy at times through the day Monday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest period of snow is expected to occur later Sunday night into Monday. Snowfall rates around 1 inch per hour are expected at times. Temperatures hover in the upper 20s to lower 30s through the event.

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY…

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

WHERE…Steuben County.

WHEN…A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area Sunday morning, and continue through the daytime hours. The wintry mix then changes to all snow after midnight Sunday night and continues through the day Monday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes Monday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…the steadiest period of snow is expected to occur later Sunday night into Monday. Snowfall rates could reach 1/2 to 1 inch per hour at times. Temperatures hover in the upper 20s to lower 30s through the event.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM SUNDAY…

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of around an inch, along with a light coating of ice.

WHERE…Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Southern Lycoming, Montour and Northumberland Counties.

WHEN…Most of the precipitation will fall Sunday morning.

IMPACTS…Untreated roads and sidewalks could be icy Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.





