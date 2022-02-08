Winter storms greatly affected Red Cross blood supply

(WETM) – The winter storms across New York State over the past few weeks have taken a toll on schools and roads. Blood drives can be added to the list.

The American Red Cross’s blood collection continues to face a national crisis, and the winter weather is to blame in many areas. The Red Cross was forced to cancel over 500 blood drives due to bad weather, a tough blow to the blood supply that has seen crisis levels since early January.

Predictions for donations this week are now much higher, especially across Western New York. This is mainly due to the weather finally easing after rounds of snow, ice, and below freezing temperatures.

“Thankfully, the weather is starting to ease up in in our community here and across the region that we serve,” said Meg Rossman, Regional Communications Manager for American Red Cross of Western New York. “We’re certainly encouraging folks who may not have made an appointment yet or may have had to reschedule an appointment to do so and to keep those appointments moving forward in the days and the weeks to come.”

According to the region’s news release, cancer patients, trauma victims and those with blood disorders desperately need people to make an appointment to give in the coming weeks. All who come to donate blood Feb. 1-28, 2022 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, thanks to Amazon. More details can be found on rcblood.org/together.