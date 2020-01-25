Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Portions of the Twin Tiers Until 2 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein trundled into court this week for the start of a New York City rape trial, facing the prospect of a conviction that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

Within the first three days of the #MeToo-era trial, the once-heralded Hollywood titan whom prosecutors described as a “predatory monster” came face-to-face with an accuser who testified in vivid detail about an alleged rape more than two decades ago. Weinstein, 67, denies the allegations.