Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Portions of the Twin Tiers Until 2 PM

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM…

  • WHERE… Higher Terrain in Tompkins & Tioga counties in New York
  • WHAT… Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Additional sleet and snow accumulations of up to one inch…And trace ice accumulations.
  • WHEN… Until 2 PM EDT
  • IMPACTS… Plan on slippery road conditions…Especially over the higher terrain locations.
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while driving.

