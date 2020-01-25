Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Portions of the Twin Tiers Until 2 PM

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM…
- WHERE… Higher Terrain in Tompkins & Tioga counties in New York
- WHAT… Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Additional sleet and snow accumulations of up to one inch…And trace ice accumulations.
- WHEN… Until 2 PM EDT
- IMPACTS… Plan on slippery road conditions…Especially over the higher terrain locations.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while driving.