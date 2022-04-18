AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 18TH: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 18TH: 35°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Happy Monday! An area of high pressure is in control this morning which is allowing for us to stay dry and quiet for the start of the day. Changes are on the way. Active weather returns this afternoon. Clouds increase heading into the afternoon and rain moves in. This is with an area of low pressure moving in from the southwest. Temperatures rise to near 50 this afternoon which is why we start as rain. As temperatures drop tonight, rain transitions to snow. Winter weather alerts go into effect this afternoon/evening and go until Tuesday morning. Impacts to travel are expected tonight and Tuesday morning. A majority of the snow falls tonight and also early Tuesday as temperatures are near freezing. The winter storm exits late Tuesday morning and a lake-effect set-up develops behind it with a breezy northwest wind. Showers takes us through the remainder of Tuesday. Highs for the day are in the mid 40s.

Quiet weather returns for Wednesday with an area of high pressure building in. A warming trend also starts Wednesday. We return to the mid 50s on Wednesday. Rain showers are quick to return for Thursday as our next area of low pressure moves in and highs reach the 60s. The 60s hold for Friday with dry conditions for the day. Mostly sunny conditions welcome our Friday but clouds are quick to increase throughout the day.

There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, we see mostly cloudy conditions both days. We also rise into the upper 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, RAIN TO SNOW

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, AM SNOW, PM SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY START, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

