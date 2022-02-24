Winter Weather Alerts in place for the Twin Tiers this evening into tomorrow afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 24TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 24TH: 19°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:52 PM

Today is the calm before the storm. This morning we are seeing passing snow showers and temperatures in the teens. It will be a generally cloudy morning with an area of high pressure attempting to move in this afternoon. The area of high pressure allows for breaks in the clouds and even some sunshine. However, this break in the clouds will be short-lived as our winter storm moves in tonight.

Our winter storm moves in around 10:00pm-11:00pm and starts as snow. This snow could be moderate to heavy at times. Warm air moves in from the South and a wintry mix starts late overnight (2:00am-4:00am). The Southern Tier will see snow for a longer period of time and just some pockets of a wintry mix while the Northern Tier sees a wintry mix for longer. All of this has an impact on snowfall totals. As we head into the late morning and early afternoon, cold air advances in from the Northwest which causes a transition back to all snow during this time period. The winter storm exits Friday afternoon.

For impacts, the time of the greatest impacts will be overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. This storm will cause travel issues for your Friday morning commute due to the snow and ice potential.

After the winter storm, stray lake-effect snow showers are possible for the remainder of Friday and clouds hold strong. Quieter weather returns on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures into the mid 30s. A cold front moves in Sunday and brings the chance for snow showers. Cold air starts our workweek due to that cold front, so highs are in the 20s on Monday. Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of our next area of low pressure that brings the chance for rain and snow showers on Wednesday.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: GENERALLY CLOUDY WITH BREAKS IN THE CLOUDS AT TIMES. SNOW AND WINTRY MIX LIKELY OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY. WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUD COVER. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 8

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter