Winter weather awareness week begins today

We are kicking off winter weather awareness week in style with the cold snowy weather we had this morning across the Twin Tiers. Each day this week the National Weather Service in Binghamton is outlining ways to be prepared during the winter months to come. Kicking it off today, we are exploring the steps you can take to mitigate the effects of our harsh winter weather that lies ahead.

“There’s certain things you can do leading up to the winter. Having that emergency kit at home and in your car. Making preparations, getting your house and vehicle ready for the winter. Have warm clothes on hand when winter weather strikes. These are all just a few simple things that can help immensely when dealing with the incoming winter weather,” says meteorologist Mitchell Gaines.

Items for the car emergency kit include a shovel, cat litter, a blanket, and a flashlight with batteries. It is imperative to make sure you clear off your car before driving. That includes the windshield, mirrors, and on top of the car so snow doesn’t blow off and impact other drivers.