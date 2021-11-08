NORTHERN TIER, P.A. (WETM) – With the winter season quickly approaching, the National Weather Service is holding a Winter Weather Awareness Week in Pennsylvania from Sunday, November 7 through Saturday, November 13.

Winter Weather Awareness Week promotes winter weather safety just ahead of meteorological winter. The National Weather Service asks emergency management, public safety officials, and Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors to improve the nation’s readiness, responsiveness, and overall resilience against extreme winter weather.

“Some of the things we look at are some lake effect snow, snow squalls, nor’easters, blizzards, ice storms, and winter flooding and ice jams,” Weather Forecaster Michael Murphy said. “All of those are hazards could impact our area during the winter. So we have to take steps to prepare to be ready for those hazards.”

Each day this week, a different topic regarding winter weather safety will be covered on the National Weather Service in Binghamton’s website. These topics include winter weather preparedness and National Weather Service winter products.

Pennsylvania and New York residents should also be aware of watches, warnings, and advisories issued by the National Weather Service this upcoming winter.

“Some of the most common advisories and warnings we issue in the winter are winter storm warnings, lake-effect snow warnings, snow squall warnings, and ice storm and wind chill warnings,” Murphy said.

Residents can simply check the weather app on their phones or follow the 18 Storm Team on social media for updates about winter-related watches, warnings, and advisories.