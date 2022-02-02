Winter Weather Precipitation Types

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As a winter weather system approaches we have the chance of seeing many different precipitation types.

Snow: Precipitation falls as snow when the air temperature is below freezing throughout the atmosphere. This means the temperature profile is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit all the way aloft to the ground.

Sleet: Sleet occurs when snowflakes partially melt after falling through a warm layer in the atmosphere. They then refreeze as they reach a deep-freezing layer of air before hitting the surface.

Freezing Rain: Freezing Rain occurs when snowflakes hit a deep layer of warm air and then melt completely. They do not have enough time to refreeze from liquid water drops after falling through a thin layer of cold air above the surface. They then re-freeze on surfaces that are at or below freezing temperatures.

The weather system that is moving through late Wednesday through Friday is unique because of the order of precipitation, especially for this time of year. “It [the storm] will be messy because most storms go from snow to sleet, freezing rain and the rain. But with this storm, we are going the other way to where you go from warm to cold.” said State College National Weather Service Meteorologist, David Martin.