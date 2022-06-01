ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Wisner Market will be returning to downtown Elmira starting tomorrow.

The open market which happens each Thursday between June and September in Wisner Park will open starting at 10 AM and be open until 2 PM. There will be local crafts, food, and music.

According to Elmira Downtown Development, Wisner Market has become a great place to meet friends, enjoy lunch in the park, and share in the wonderful community that is Elmira.

This season the Wisner Market will be celebrating its 25th year. Elmira Downtown’s signature summer event has truly become a local “hot spot” – especially during the lunch hour – featuring specialties from many well-loved Elmira restaurants and food trucks as well as musical entertainment by local favorites: John Manfredi, Dino Losito & Hugh Douglas, Pat Kane, Gerard Burk, and Paul Speck.

The market also boasts a selection of fruits, vegetables, specialty food items, sweets, bread, art, jewelry, and various other crafts. Cornell Cooperative Extension will be onsite to facilitate the use of SNAP benefits at the market.

Before the market tomorrow you can have Coffee with the Chief starting at 9 AM. Where Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz will be present for you to join for a cup of coffee and open dialogue. This is an opportunity to engage one on one with the police chief, break down barriers, and to create a valuable bridge to relationships in our community.

