Wisner Market to reopen with new guidelines

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wisner Market will open on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Elmira Downtown Development.

SHOPPER INFORMATION: There will be safety modifications to the market at this time. We ask for our visitors to:

· All customers and vendors are required to wear a face mask or covering

· If you are coming for lunch – please make sure you give yourself enough time regarding the capacity regulation

· Please pay attention to all signage throughout the park

· Be patient, we will be monitoring capacity, you may experience a wait prior to entering the market.

· EDD will have installed hand washing stations. EDD will encourage customers to use them.

· Enter/Exit from Gray Street only

· Small, exact bills are encouraged if you will be paying with cash. Some vendors accept credit cards

· Please do not touch the vendor’s products. They will be happy to assist you.

· Restrooms in park for vendors only at this time

· There will be several Wisner Market Vendors to assist you

· Please practice distancing yourself from those around you by at least 6 feet. Avoid shaking hands, hugging, and other skin-to-skin contact.

· Picnic tables will not be available until further notice.

About our vendors: They will be spaced out in an effort to practice social distancing and allow customers to feel comfortable during this time. In addition, they have provided the organization with a COVID plan so please be patient with them.

Wisner Market hours are set to run from 10:00 to 2 p.m. every Thursday until Sept. 24th

Our season’s fulltime vendors include: This list is subject to change.

Farmers

Mann’s Country Garden

Martin’s Produce

Growen Foods

R&E Produce

Craft & Health Vendors

Bespoke Apothecary

Body Delights by Lizann

Bath Fitter

Cozy Corner

Drops of Hope

Restaurants

Hill Top Inn

Global Taco

CFJP Bistro

Central Hots

Los Panchos Restaurant

Sweet & Savory Treats

Peachey’s Amish Bakery

Finger Lakes Lemonade

J’S Gourmet Popcorn

Cold Rush Italian Ice

Kool Treats Ice Cream

Kurt’s Making Whoopie

Popcorn Truck Society

“We appreciate everyone’s patience, and we also ask for everyone’s continued patience and working with us and cooperation in making this a safe and accessible opportunity for people to enjoy this longstanding tradition in downtown Elmira,” said Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal, director of Elmira Downtown Development, Inc.

“It is the market’s goal to support local restaurants, family farmers, artisans and our historic popcorn truck by giving them a viable outlet to sell directly to the consumer and to enrich the community by creating a safe, clean and fun venue.”