Wisner Market to reopen with new guidelines

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wisner Market will open on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Elmira Downtown Development.
SHOPPER INFORMATION: There will be safety modifications to the market at this time. We ask for our visitors to:
· All customers and vendors are required to wear a face mask or covering
· If you are coming for lunch – please make sure you give yourself enough time regarding the capacity regulation
· Please pay attention to all signage throughout the park
· Be patient, we will be monitoring capacity, you may experience a wait prior to entering the market.
· EDD will have installed hand washing stations. EDD will encourage customers to use them.
· Enter/Exit from Gray Street only
· Small, exact bills are encouraged if you will be paying with cash. Some vendors accept credit cards
· Please do not touch the vendor’s products. They will be happy to assist you.
· Restrooms in park for vendors only at this time
· There will be several Wisner Market Vendors to assist you
· Please practice distancing yourself from those around you by at least 6 feet. Avoid shaking hands, hugging, and other skin-to-skin contact.
· Picnic tables will not be available until further notice.
About our vendors: They will be spaced out in an effort to practice social distancing and allow customers to feel comfortable during this time. In addition, they have provided the organization with a COVID plan so please be patient with them.
Wisner Market hours are set to run from 10:00 to 2 p.m. every Thursday until Sept. 24th
Our season’s fulltime vendors include: This list is subject to change.
Farmers
- Mann’s Country Garden
- Martin’s Produce
- Growen Foods
- R&E Produce
Craft & Health Vendors
- Bespoke Apothecary
- Body Delights by Lizann
- Bath Fitter
- Cozy Corner
- Drops of Hope
Restaurants
- Hill Top Inn
- Global Taco
- CFJP Bistro
- Central Hots
- Los Panchos Restaurant
- Sweet & Savory Treats
- Peachey’s Amish Bakery
- Finger Lakes Lemonade
- J’S Gourmet Popcorn
- Cold Rush Italian Ice
- Kool Treats Ice Cream
- Kurt’s Making Whoopie
- Popcorn Truck Society
“We appreciate everyone’s patience, and we also ask for everyone’s continued patience and working with us and cooperation in making this a safe and accessible opportunity for people to enjoy this longstanding tradition in downtown Elmira,” said Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal, director of Elmira Downtown Development, Inc.
“It is the market’s goal to support local restaurants, family farmers, artisans and our historic popcorn truck by giving them a viable outlet to sell directly to the consumer and to enrich the community by creating a safe, clean and fun venue.”