Wisner Market vaccine clinic canceled for today

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Due to the forecasted inclement weather Chemung County has announced that the vaccine clinic that was scheduled to be held at Wisner Market for today has been canceled for the safety of vendor and customers.

The Chemung County Health Department will be offering both Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Pfizer vaccinations at Wisner Market for the remainder of the month of July. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen is a one-dose vaccine available for anyone 18 years and older. Meanwhile, Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine 3 weeks apart for anyone 12 and older. For anyone aged 12-17, a parent or guardian must be present to provide consent. The Chemung County Health Department does not ask for insurance information or charge any fee for vaccination. Masks are required to be worn at all clinics.

Upcoming clinics at the Wisner Markets are scheduled for:

Thursday, July 15th 10 AM- 2 PM

Thursday, July 22nd 10 AM- 2 PM

Thursday, July 29th 10AM- 2 PM

