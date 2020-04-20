Wolf sets May 8 as target launch date for gradual reopening

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday set May 8 as the target launch date for a gradual easing of some restrictions imposed because of the pandemic, saying Pennsylvania had made sufficient progress against COVID-19 to warrant a gradual reopening of the economy.

All 12.8 million Pennsylvanians will have to stay home at least through that date, said Wolf, extending his existing stay-at-home order by another eight days. But he suggested it might then be lifted in areas of the state where the new coronavirus — which has killed more than 1,200 Pennsylvania residents — does not pose as great of a threat.

Pennsylvania will also ease some restrictions on building construction and vehicle sales, Wolf announced at a video news conference as hundreds of protesters, defying a ban on mass gatherings, staged an anti-shutdown rally at the Capitol.

“We are taking small steps toward regaining a degree of normalcy in Pennsylvania,” said Wolf. He suggested that more businesses might be allowed to reopen in early May if Pennsylvania continues to make progress in its fight against the virus.

As he spoke, flag-waving protesters — some with masks, some without — ignored social distancing guidelines to call on Wolf to end the shutdown of businesses deemed nonessential and to get nearly 1.4 million unemployed Pennsylvanians back to work. Other protesters drove around the block, horns blaring.

Kevin Depaulis, 55, a salesman in York Springs who expects to lose 40% of his income this year, said he was rallying to “end this nonsense,” adding that it should be up to local leaders to decide whether it’s safe for businesses to reopen.

Some GOP lawmakers also attended the protest, which was organized or promoted by several groups that recently popped up on Facebook, including one connected to an obscure gun-rights group. It was one of several similar protests in state capitals around the nation.

Both chambers of the Republican-controlled Legislature were planning to return to session Monday as Republicans push legislation that would take away some of Wolf’s power to determine which businesses must remain closed during the pandemic. Wolf, a Democrat, has said he will veto one bill sent to him last week and another that is expected to win House passage as early as Monday.

Wolf has said he would rely on an “evidence-based, regional approach” guided by health experts and economists that will help him decide when it’s safe to reopen.

On Monday he announced that he is signing online-notary legislation that will pave the way for online vehicle sales. Limited building construction work may resume on May 8, he said. More industry sectors might be opened by then, depending on the availability of virus testing and the capacity of the health care system, Wolf said.

