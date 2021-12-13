Woman arrested in Elmira Heights for child endangerment, drug charges

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Western New York woman was arrested in the Village of Elmira Heights after resisting arrest when drugs were found in her car with a child.

Elmira Heights Police approached a reported stolen vehicle on December 12 around 12:30 p.m. and saw Emily Washburg, 44, of Buffalo, loading a hypodermic needle with a substance. Police also saw a 6-year-old child in the back seat.

Washburg reportedly resisted police when an officer tried to arrest her for possession of a controlled substance. She was eventually removed from the car and found to have cocaine.

The vehicle, which did belong to Washburg, had been reported stolen by Buffalo Police, but there was no follow up report when it was recovered, so the notice was still in the system.

Washburg was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest. She was released to appear in the Elmira Heights Court at a later date.