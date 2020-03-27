Woman charged after falsely reporting an incident at Jubilee

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – 62-year-old Deborah Southard Purdue of Beaver Dams New York, was charged with one count of Falsely Reporting an incident in the third degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, and issued an appearance ticket to appear in Village Court at a later date.

The Horseheads Police Department recently received numerous reports of an alleged incident that occurred at Jubilee Foods on Westinghouse Road in the Village of Horseheads that was posted on Facebook.

The Facebook post by Deborah Southard Purdue alleged that she had placed their groceries in her vehicle and returned the grocery cart to the rack. As she was returning to her vehicle, she observed two males trying to “steal” her groceries. Southard Purdue wrote that she screamed out “Did you just try to get into my truck?” and pulled out a 22 pistol and aimed it at them. The reported thieves then fled in their vehicle.

The Horseheads Police Department conducted an investigation and found that this incident was completely fabricated.

Jubilee video surveillance cameras were reviewed and verified that there was no attempted theft or weapon displayed at any time in the Jubilee parking lot.

False Incidents such as the one posted on Facebook only create panic and fear and serve no legitimate purpose.