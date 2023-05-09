RICHMOND TWP., Pa. (WETM) — One woman was arrested near Mansfield on Monday after a structure fire in Richmond Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Tami Bechtel was arrested after admitting to setting the fires within the residence on Hemlock Dr. just south of Mansfield.

Fire crews responded to the residence around 9:50 a.m. on Monday and found multiple fires within the residence.

Police say that crews could enter the residence and extinguish the fires, and found no one home when they arrived.

The fire was ruled to be incendiary in nature, with police questioning local property owners.

Police say Bechtel was at the scene when they questioned her and where she admitted to setting the fires.

Bechtel was taken into custody and transported to the PSP Mansfield Barracks, she was charged with Arson and transported to the Tioga Co. Correctional Facility for arraignment.