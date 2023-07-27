HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) — One woman is dead after an accident involving two vehicles in the town of Hector, Schuyler County, on Thursday, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

According to police, 38-year-old Angela Spang died after being involved in the crash with another vehicle at the intersection of state Route 414 and Mathews Road.

Police conducted an investigation and found that Spang failed to yield to a vehicle traveling north on SR414. Both vehicles reportedly traveled 500 ft before stopping on the west side of SR414.

Police say that Spang was pronounced dead at the scene and that the investigation into the accident is ongoing.