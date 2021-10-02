Woman hit by pickup truck on southside of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Oct. 2, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Elmira Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Hudson Street and S. Main Street in the southside of Elmira for a woman reportedly hit by a pickup truck.

Erway Ambulance and the Elmira Fire Department were also on scene to attend to the injured individual. According to our reporter on scene, the woman hit was loaded onto a stretcher and put into the ambulance for evaluation.

Details regarding the severity of her injuries are limited at this time. The cause of the incident is also unknown at this time.

