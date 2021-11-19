Woman indicted for Elmira DWI with two children in the car

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Kristine Theodorakos was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly driving while intoxicated with two children in the vehicle.

According to court documents, on Sept. 20, 2021, Theodorakos allegedly drove on the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge in an intoxicated condition.

The indictment alleges that two children, ages 8 and 10, were in the vehicle at the time.

Theodorakos was indicted on two counts of felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

