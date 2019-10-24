Woman struggles to make ends meet, sees light at end of tunnel

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Janelle Austin has had her share of struggles.

More specifically, putting food on the table.

Living in Bradford, New York Austin expressed that there was a time in her life that having a decent meal was a difficult commodity to come by. Keeping her family afloat was not easy.

However, thanks to the steady aid of Bath New York’s Turning Point Community Solution Center as well as food pantries, she’s doing well.

“I realized that if I didn’t have those food pantries, I would have starved,” said Janelle Austin. “My husband would have gone hungry and some people that we lived with at the time and a few of his siblings. ”

Austin mentioned she is grateful for the communities support and felt overwhelmed by all the help she has received.