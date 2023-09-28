WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Woodhull is asking for volunteers and donors to help with this year’s Wreaths Across America celebration in December.

The town announced on Facebook that they are looking for anyone who’d like to support the placing of the wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers at Woodhull Cemetery on Dec. 16.

Those looking to sponsor a wreath can do so by going to the Woodhull Cemetery section on the Wreaths Across America website. If you’d like to volunteer with placing the wreaths, you can do so by clicking the volunteer button on the page’s website.

A ceremony will be held on Dec. 16 at noon with the saying of each veteran’s name said aloud. Those with Wreaths Across America will help put as many wreaths as possible on the graves during the event.

Numerous municipalities take part in Wreaths Across America every year such as Woodlawn National Cemetary in Elmira and the Bath National Cemetery in Bath.