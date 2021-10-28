Woodhull Town Hall hosted a flood relief event for residents affected by flooding this past summer

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County residents attended a flood relief event hosted by the Woodhull Town Hall on Thursday, October 28. The event was limited to people who were impacted by the flash flooding of August 18-19, 2021, caused by the remnants of Tropical Strom Fred.

Representatives from Arbor Housing and Development, Catholic Charities of Steuben/Livingston, Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc., and United Way of the Southern Tier met with residents, answered questions, and evaluated eligibility for funding assistance on a first-come, first-served basis. The event lasted Thursday afternoon from 1 PM to 7 PM.

“We’re gonna do it on a case by case basis,” Emergency Services Financial Coordinator Steve Olix said. “If this goes well like we hope it does then we will set up more of these for the community.”

Steuben County officials are also prepping for the upcoming rainfall expected to arrive on Friday, October 29. Flooding hazards made a return to the county yet again due to the Tuesday, October 26 rainfall, and the Friday rain will only add to the situation.

“Our office is continuing to monitor the weather situation,” Steuben County Emergency Services Deputy Director Ken Forenz said. “We’re in direct contact with the Weather Service and we’ll monitor as the rain falls across the area over the next couple of days.”

The relief event happened at the time New York State works to appeal FEMA’s denial in offering New York residents individual assistance from the August 18-19 storm. Through the appealing process, the state is hoping to collect additional information on damages due to the storm from residents and businesses.

New York State requests that all Steuben County residents and businesses that had flood damage caused by the August 18-19 storm fill out an online report and upload photos of flood damage. The survey can be found here. The information collected may help State and local officials identify supplemental damages to develop and augment potential requests for available federal assistance programs. The deadline to report flood damage is 12 PM on Sunday, October 31.