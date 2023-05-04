ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News received reports of a structure fire around 1:30 AM on Thursday, May 4th.

According to our reporter on the scene, the house was located on West 5th street near Grove Park in the city of Elmira.

There was extensive damage on the second floor of the house and smoke could be seen coming out of the roof.

We received reports that this sparked due to a lithium-ion battery and according to officials on the scene, it was an E-bike that caught fire.

Elmira Fire Department, West Elmira Fire Department, and Erway Ambulance were on the scene.

This is a developing story and details are very limited at this time. Stick with us both on air and online for the latest updates.