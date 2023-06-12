SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – There were reports of a structure fire around 4:45 AM in the town of Southport.

According to our reporter on the scene, the house was located across the street from 721 Hopkins street.

The house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke could be seen coming from the porch. Southport and Wellsburg fire fighters were seen traveling to the upstairs portion of the house.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time, but we will provide you with updates as soon as they are made available.