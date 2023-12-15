ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Every year on December 16, Wreaths Across America hosts ceremonies to pay tribute to fallen troops by placing wreaths on their gravestones.

This year, wreaths are being brought to multiple cemeteries across the Southern Tier and even into Pennsylvania. On Saturday, Dec. 16, at 9 a.m., the first ceremony will happen at the Woodlawn National Cemetery. Then, three more ceremonies will take place at the Bath National Cemetery, the Woodhull Cemetery and the Wellsboro Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is always looking for help from people to come and place wreaths.

“I would like to say, please come out. Join us in our ceremony and in the wreath laying. We are fortunate that we have 7,596 wreaths to lay this year, which is just about filling up the cemetery,” said Lewis Hill, the site coordinator at Woodlawn.

18 News spoke with two veterans who are involved with local events, making the sentiment of appreciation for these events apparent.

Larry Sherman, the president of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 803, said, “Sometimes we bump into people as they set for a relative or whatnot and, you know, you can feel the emotion. It’s in the air. It’s in the air all day long.”

Hill also shared the meaning behind the event, saying, “It’s to honor our fallen heroes, remember our soldiers, and to teach the younger generation about what freedom really costs.”

Everyone is welcome to join in the ceremony and help volunteer to lay wreaths, as well as help pick them up in mid-January.