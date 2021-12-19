Wreaths of America in Bath honored fallen soldiers laid to rest within the Southern Tier

BATH, NY (WETM) – National Wreaths Across America Day took place on Saturday, December 18th at 3,136 participating locations across the country.

The Annual Wreaths of America day held in Bath, NY honored fallen soldiers at the Bath National Cemetery through leadership, legacy, and history

“Here at Bath National Cemetery, the purpose is to remember, honor, and teach children to value the sacrifices that were made by the veterans that are buried here,” said Tom Doud, Co-Coordinator, Bath Wreaths of America

This year the Wreath Of America staff in Bath, NY were able to add on more wreaths than they had in past years to honor falling soldiers.

“We placed over 6,800 Wreaths on headstones as compared to 5,100 two years ago,” said Doud

During this monumental ceremony, all guests in attendance were able to place wreaths throughout the Bath National cemetery to celebrate the legacy of our fallen heroes.

“We had 10 different sections of a cemetery in which were placed on headstones,” said Doud

Veterans say it’s a heartfelt moment to see families gather around to honor those who have served for the United States of America.

“It’s humbling to see people come around especially this time of year and, honor our fallen. Then pay respect,” said Jim Webster, Air Force Veteran

Over time the Wreath of America committee in Bath, NY, hopes to honor all the fallen soldiers buried in their community with wreaths.

The veterans on-site shared that wreaths symbolize remembrance, remembering those who have fallen during Christmas time and reminding us all that these heroes who’ve made a sacrifice for a country make this annual ceremony even more sentimental.