Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

Wreaths of America shipments have arrived earlier than usual in the Southern Tier

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wreath of America day is coming up. Remembering fallen soldiers and honoring the contributions of our heroes serves as a sentimental event here in the Southern Tier.

“We had our 4000 Plus Wreaths delivered,” said Scott Matthews, Co-Chairman, Wreaths Of America in Elmira

After the wreaths were delivered, local manufacturing companies have organized a plan for this week’s laying of the wreaths in local cemeteries.

“The week before laying the wreaths, we were given the option to receive your delivery anytime throughout the week. We normally get our shipment on Friday. This year we got our delivered today,” said Matthews

Due to Covid-19 related guidelines, the honorable soldier ceremony condensed to a smaller number of people that could attend the event. This year that number has grown.

“Last year, when COVID-19 was hitting us hard, we were only allowed to have ten people in attendance at the cemetery at one time. This year, they’ve opened it up a little bit. We’re allowed to have 30 people in the cemetery at one time,” said Matthews

The community’s support represents a significant contribution to the Wreath Of America Day and its event honoring fallen soldiers and our country’s heroes.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this if we didn’t have the support from our community and everybody else is involved,” said Matthews

To volunteer for the annual Wreaths Across America event held on Saturday, December 18th at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, or to sponsor a wreath, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now