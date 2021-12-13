Wreaths of America shipments have arrived earlier than usual in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wreath of America day is coming up. Remembering fallen soldiers and honoring the contributions of our heroes serves as a sentimental event here in the Southern Tier.

“We had our 4000 Plus Wreaths delivered,” said Scott Matthews, Co-Chairman, Wreaths Of America in Elmira

After the wreaths were delivered, local manufacturing companies have organized a plan for this week’s laying of the wreaths in local cemeteries.

“The week before laying the wreaths, we were given the option to receive your delivery anytime throughout the week. We normally get our shipment on Friday. This year we got our delivered today,” said Matthews

Due to Covid-19 related guidelines, the honorable soldier ceremony condensed to a smaller number of people that could attend the event. This year that number has grown.

“Last year, when COVID-19 was hitting us hard, we were only allowed to have ten people in attendance at the cemetery at one time. This year, they’ve opened it up a little bit. We’re allowed to have 30 people in the cemetery at one time,” said Matthews

The community’s support represents a significant contribution to the Wreath Of America Day and its event honoring fallen soldiers and our country’s heroes.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this if we didn’t have the support from our community and everybody else is involved,” said Matthews

To volunteer for the annual Wreaths Across America event held on Saturday, December 18th at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, or to sponsor a wreath, visit their website.