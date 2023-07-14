WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) — A Wyalusing man has been sentenced to 54 months to 10 years inside a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility following a sexual assault incident involving a child in late 2021.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Michael Widrig was sentenced on the charges of sexual assault, a grade two felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a grade three felony. On top of the charges, Widrig will be on the Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.

The sentencing comes after a reported sexual assault incident in Towanda back around December 2021.

According to documents Widrig sexually assaulted a ten-year-old victim while in a relationship with the victim’s mother.

The report states that Widrig had assaulted the victim on numerous accounts before the victim and her mother was able to flee from Widrig.

The victim’s mother was able to contact police after escaping from Widrig, with an investigation initiated shortly after and Widrig being arrested in Jan. 2022.