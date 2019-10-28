Wyalusing woman in critical condition after Rt. 6 accident

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – An 83-year-old woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Route 6.

The accident happened at the State Route 6 intersection of State Route 409 around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. Ruby Boyanowski was driving a 2011 Cadillac CTS when she attempted to make a left-hand turn off Route 6 onto Route 409.

The Cadillac was struck by a Chevrolet V20, causing major damage to both vehicles.

Boyanowski was transported to Towanda Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries and is still in critical condition.

The driver of the V20 was not injured and a 53-year-old male passenger was transported to Robert Packer Hospital with a possible injury, though he was not listed as a patient as of Monday afternoon.