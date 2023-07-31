WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) — A Wysox man was arrested over the weekend on numerous charges for what police are saying was an Arson to a trailer home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 43-year-old Cory D. Potter was arrested and has been charged with the following:

One count of Arson – danger of death or bodily injury, a grade one felony.

One count of Risking Catastrophe, a grade three felony.

One count of terroristic threats cause serious public inconvenience, a grade three felony.

One count of evading arrest or detention on foot, a grade three felony.

One county of recklessly endangering another person, a grade two misdemeanor.

According to the affidavit released by police, on Saturday, July 29, Pennsylvania State Police were called to assist the scene of a structure fire at Jacksons Trailer Park in Wysox.

Police arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. to residents outside of their homes watching as the Wysox Fire Department worked to contain the fire.

Police learned quickly that Potter was the owner of the trailer that was on fire, and detained him while they conducted an investigation.

Numerous witnesses were interviewed all pointing out that Potter had made comments and threats about how he was going to burn down his trailer with his family inside, as well as another trailer that belonged to him.

Witnesses told police that they saw Potter laughing as the trailer was on fire and that he was breaking some of the windows to the trailer to make the fire worse. They reported to police that they saw trails of paper towels and other burning paper from inside the trailer, leading to the front door.

During interviews with witnesses, police say Potter began fighting with a trooper and resisting arrest. Police say they gave numerous commands for Potter to stop resisting, with one trooper deploying a taser numerous times to try and subdue Potter. Eventually, Potter was successfully restrained but remained combative as officers performed a search.

Police say they found Potter in possession of a black torch and a match in his pockets. Paramedics were called to look at Potter and was medically cleared.

Potter was taken from the scene to the state police barracks in Towanda for processing and arraignment.