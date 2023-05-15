BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Mother’s day is a day held every year to celebrate the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

Carrie Brush and her daughter Tatianna Brush from Campbell celebrated Mother’s day a bit differently this year.

Carrie and Tatianna found themselves at Grove Cemetery in Bath to visit one of their family members who had passed away. Upon arrival, 8-year-old Tatianna noticed a lot of the tombstones were dirty.

“A lot of them had moss and you couldn’t even see the writing on them,” Tatianna said. “There were also a lot of mothers and we thought it was mothers day so let’s go clean them.”

Hearing Tatianna say this was a proud moment for her mother, Carrie. Knowing her daughter was willing to help out strangers in the community ensured that she was raising her little one right.

“It’s such a cruel world right now,” Carrie said. “For her to step out of her comfort zone and clean tombstones, it was humbling. I always try to teach her to be kind to everyone and that’s exactly what she is.”

Both Carrie and Tatianna plan to return back to the cemetery and clean up other tombstones in hopes to put a smile on families faces who may need it most.

“They get to kind of be with them,” Tatianna said. “And it’s clean. If you’re good to people, something good will happen to you in the future.”