Young mother dies in flash flood; funeral set for this week

GREENWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) — According Baker-Swan Funeral Home, Klarissa Bivins, 31, of Greenwood, became a victim of the recent flooding in Steuben County. A funeral service for the young mother will be held on Aug. 27.

Authorities have not released details at this point in time.

According to the obituary, Bivins had a “mother’s heart” and was devoted to her son, Logan. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.

Visitation will be on August 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover, officiated by Rev. Roger Gardner of Lighthouse Christian Fellowship in Alfred.

