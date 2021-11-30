Zonta Club is hosting its Annual Holiday Cookie Sale in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One local club has organized a holiday cookie sale to raise money for local organizations in the area. Zonta Club’s Elmira chapter hosts the sale on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 10 am at the Zonta house.

“We’re preparing for our Christmas cookie sale, which is going to be December 11. It’s $10 a pound. We ask people to come and bring their containers. We also offer containers. They go around and pick out whatever cookies they want. We weigh them and, they’re happy because they don’t have to bake. They get an assortment of cookies,” said Candy Scofield, Chair of the Zonta House, Zonta Club Elmira Chapter

The Zonta club bake sale will end once all the cookie sales have been made.