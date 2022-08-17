HORSEHEADS, N.Y (WETM) — A man was arrested in Chemung County as a fugitive from justice on an assault charge out of Pennsylvania.

Gevonta Nowell, 22, of Towanda, Pa., was found to have an active warrant out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for the charges of Aggravated Assault. The Chemung Sheriff’s Office said that while arresting Nowell, he attempted to flee from deputies.

He was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice, a Class D Felony, as well as Resisting Arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned by the Horseheads Town Court and taken to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition by Pennsylvania authorities.