Town & Country Fire Department extinguishes planting pot fire

(WETM) – Early this evening a small fire was extinguished in a flower pot.

Town & Country Fire Department was dispatched for a smoke investigation.

Engine 1634

Courtesy of Town & Country Fire Department Facebook Page

Upon arrival to the scene, fire crews noticed the smell of something burning with a haze in the garage.

Upon investigation, Town & Country Fire found a planter at the corner of the garage outside that had burning material inside.

When the department checked and emptied the pot, they found charring on the inside, and on a flagstick that was held inside. Crews then watered all materials down with a watering can.

Town & Country Fire Department 16 House assisted with the fire.