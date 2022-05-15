SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Residents of Southport and the surrounding area celebrated a special event at Chapel Park on Saturday. The town unveiled the 200-year time capsule that will be going into the ground at the end of summer.

Multiple tents were set up to hold vendors and live music while residents enjoyed a day in the park.

The event’s centerpiece was the Town of Southport time capsule, it was on display in the back of a truck bed and its large, metal shell showed it can withstand the elements underground, and keep everything intact on the inside. The time capsule was donated by Zeiser Wilbert Vault, Inc.

The capsule is expected to be buried in August and be in the ground for 25 years before being brought back up so more can be added to it in

Alongside the capsule was a table from the Southport Business Association where residents received ‘passports’ as part of a special business-related contest.

Those that picked up a passport can go to over 40 businesses that are taking part in this program and get their passport stamped after shopping at the business. The person with the most stamps by August 8th will receive a $600 grill. The business association is hoping to have 10 prizes to give away for the contest, they currently have accepted over $3000 in addition prizes from local businesses. If a business wishes to take part and donate to the prize pool, they have until July 11th.

Anyone that was unable to get a passport can do so by visiting the Town of Southport Town Hall or Williams Construction on Pennsylvania Avenue in Pine City.