Town of Southport Summer Parks Program canceled due to COVID-19

(WETM-TV)- The Town of Southport Summer Parks Program will not be held this year.

This was a difficult decision made after consulting with the County and other local municipalities who will be taking similar actions.

Anticipated restrictions and lack of a definite time-frame from New York State complicate our ability to hire and train staff and prepare to implement a program.

Recreation Director, Dave Ellis, is meeting regularly with various child centered groups in… the community to develop summer reading and virtual activity programs. Please check our Facebook and Town website for updates as they become available.

We do have some good news to share. At Chapel Park the Tennis and Pickleball Courts are open. We ask that you adhere to the rules posted at the courts.

The walking path is also open with new exercise stations at various locations.

Elmer Goodwin (Universal) Park also has a walking path open. We are waiting for State guidance about the Splash Pad.

Credit: Town of Southport Facebook Page