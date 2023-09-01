HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Country music star Trace Adkins is set to perform in Hammondsport September 1.

The concert will be held at Point of the Bluff Vineyards on County Route 76. This is the only venue in New York state Adkins will play at for the summer. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert itself starts at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re really excited to have, you know, what we do, which is a really unique boutique concert experience with such a big Grammy-winning artist. So, I think it’s gonna be really exciting for folks. The furthest seats in the house are fifty feet from the stage. So, it’s gonna be a really exciting and intimate experience for his fans,” said General Manager of Concerts Josh Massicot.

Attendees can also participate in wine tastings, dine at a farm to table food truck and explore the grounds throughout the evening. The venue is set to host more concerts throughout the month.

For more information, visit concertsatpob.com/trace-adkins.