Track Santa’s Christmas Eve journey with the NORAD Santa Tracker

Santa Claus is making his Christmas Eve trip around the world today- and you can track his progress right here on MyTwinTiers.com with this online tool.

The NORAD Santa Tracker shows Santa’s position around the world, as well as the number of gifts delivered.

NORAD stands for North American Aerospace Defense Command. The organization has been tracking Santa since 1955, when a young child accidentally called the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center, thinking that she was calling Santa Claus.