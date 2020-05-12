Tracking coronavirus cases by county

Updated May 12

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 ABC has created graphs showing the number of confirmed coronavirus cases over time in each county in the Capital District. We will continue to give you daily up-to-date information directly from county health departments. Note that numbers from these local health officials don’t always perfectly correspond with numbers reported by the state or Johns Hopkins University.

News10 tracks reported recoveries and mortality rates as they become available. If available, reported recoveries will be included with individual county information. Not all counties track the same numbers, or only report occasionally.

Mortality information follows individual county graphs.

Albany County

1375 cases, 837 recoveries

Bennington County, Vermont

60 cases

Berkshire County, Massachusetts

485 cases

Columbia County

328 cases, 136 recoveries

Fulton County

135 cases, 27 recoveries

Greene County

228 cases, 134 recoveries

Montgomery County

59 cases, 49 recoveries

Rensselaer County

439 cases, 256 recoveries

Saratoga County

401 cases, 322 recoveries

Schenectady County

566 cases, 473 recoveries

Schoharie County

42 cases, 39 recoveries

Warren County

213 cases, 133 recoveries

Warren County’s recovery numbers include 26 individuals who were not officially tested with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Washington County

187 cases, 120 recoveries

Mortality

Total deaths per county

Albany: 61

Bennington: 1

Berkshire: 37

Columbia: 24

Fulton: 12

Greene: 14

Montgomery: 1

Rensselaer: 25

Saratoga: 14

Schenectady: 28

Schoharie: 1

Warren: 25

Washington: 13

New York State Map

Vermont State Map

U.S. Map