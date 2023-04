BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer on I-86 West Bound in Big Flats at Exit 50.

Big Flats Fire, New York State Police, and Horseheads Police Department are on the scene, including Erway Ambulance.

According to a reporter on the scene, State police have traffic turning off Exit 50 North.

18 News is working to confirm all the information. We will bring you any information that we can obtain as we get it.