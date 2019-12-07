Traffic backed up I-86 Westbound

(WETM) – Tonight, a portion of I-86 westbound was backed up in Elmira/ Jerusalem Hill. The traffic occurred near Exit 58 and resulted in an minor car accident. No injuries were reported.

Light snow showered resulted in slick roads on the highway.

Slippery roads can create dangerous conditions, so it is essential to be careful especially as the weather continues to get colder. Take precaution on roads during all hours of the day.

Accidents are more likely to occur during rush hour times and in the colder months. Abide by the speed limit and obey traffic signs to avoid hazardous accidents.

Right now, traffic flow is back to normal and roadways are clear.